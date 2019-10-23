NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 644 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 955,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,061,000 after purchasing an additional 888,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4,054.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.