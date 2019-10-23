NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 24 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.68.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $1,081,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at $831.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $857.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $824.58 and its 200 day moving average is $759.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

