NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $327,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 20.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 449.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 233,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Shares of ECL opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.67. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

