Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $573.70

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $573.70 and traded as high as $506.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $501.50, with a volume of 20,969 shares trading hands.

NFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.01 million and a PE ratio of 59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand acquired 18,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £90,806.87 ($118,655.26).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.