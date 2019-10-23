Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $130.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,566. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,848,000 after purchasing an additional 531,841 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,739 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

