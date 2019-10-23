Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $130.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.71.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,566. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,848,000 after purchasing an additional 531,841 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,739 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
