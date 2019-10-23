New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.28

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 15603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $581.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.
New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)
New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.
