New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.28

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 15603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $581.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

