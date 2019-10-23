New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $13.55. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 8,694,646 shares.

NMFC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

In other news, CFO Shiraz Kajee bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,200 shares of company stock worth $297,792. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.7% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,620,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after buying an additional 475,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 707,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 63,537 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

