Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Get Neurometrix alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NURO. ValuEngine raised Neurometrix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.28 on Friday. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurometrix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.