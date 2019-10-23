Nerva (XNV) Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a market cap of $242,292.00 and approximately $457.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nerva

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

