Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.22. Nemaska Lithium shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 217,297 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

