Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Given $67.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $67.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neenah an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. 49,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Neenah has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $83.82.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 17,405 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,652.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $3,606,604. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Neenah by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 51.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Neenah by 2.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

