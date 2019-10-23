Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.12, approximately 270,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 169,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.19 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Navios Maritime by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 83,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 194,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

