Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition posted earnings per share of ($2.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $54.39 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 9,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

