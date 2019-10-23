Navient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,228 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,304% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Navient by 80.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,376,000 after buying an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 63.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 229.9% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,613,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 1,124,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after buying an additional 880,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 495.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 696,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 579,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. Navient has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

