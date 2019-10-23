National Security Group Inc (NSEC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 29th

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NSEC stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

In other news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. purchased 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,144. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $101,246 in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

