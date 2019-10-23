National Security Group Inc (NSEC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 29th

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NSEC stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.
National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.53%.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
National Security Group Company Profile
The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.
Featured Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.