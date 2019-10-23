Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Trading Up 5.2%

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21, approximately 1,330 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30.

About Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

