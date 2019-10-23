NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,762,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14,373% from the previous session’s volume of 81,273 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 164.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

