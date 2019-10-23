Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €200.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €217.95 ($253.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

