Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other Mueller Industries news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,279.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 526,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,308,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $276,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,196 shares of company stock worth $760,755. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.