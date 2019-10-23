MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

MTSC stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,923,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,128,000 after purchasing an additional 254,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MTS Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MTS Systems by 37.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

