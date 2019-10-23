Morgan Stanley Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.19% of Lannett worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,158.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 16,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $203,085.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $576,150.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Lannett stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $462.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Lannett had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a positive return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

