Morgan Stanley Buys 70,917 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Amerisafe worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 20.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 254,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

AMSF stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.