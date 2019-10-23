Morgan Stanley Buys 30,498 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 54.4% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 41.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $85.14.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

