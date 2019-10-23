Morgan Stanley Acquires 270,113 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 63.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 693,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVH. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 230,638 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D’amato bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Samet bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $637.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.06. Evolent Health Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

