Morgan Stanley Acquires 19,343 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.50% of Lithium Americas worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,853,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 748,999 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 546,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 274,960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $267.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas Corp has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 497.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. ValuEngine raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.