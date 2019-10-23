Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

ESI stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.74. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scot Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

