Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,405 shares of company stock worth $55,408,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

