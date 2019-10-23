Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 679,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $189.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

