Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,551,495.18. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $75.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of RPD opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

