Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 218.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman purchased 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.