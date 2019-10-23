Monolith (TKN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,597.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $19,597.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004359 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00041585 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.18 or 0.06181876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001157 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017301 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

