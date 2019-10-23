Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Trading Down 0.3%

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 874 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 882 ($11.52), approximately 225,945 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 427,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 884.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 808.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.