Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $98,121.60 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 270,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,025,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,751,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,365,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNTA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

