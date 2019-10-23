Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stake Cut by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,501 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 868,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,976 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 596,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 164.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 274,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 867,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

