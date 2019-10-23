Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.81.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,003. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.48. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 46.5% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 88,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.