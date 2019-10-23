MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $103.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

