Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, approximately 21,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 43,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

