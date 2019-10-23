Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 33.3%

Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI)’s stock price traded down 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 41,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.27.

Minnova Company Profile (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.