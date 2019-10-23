Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.24. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

