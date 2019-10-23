Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1,053.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

