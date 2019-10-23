Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 166,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 127,682 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,780,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,653,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,049.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

