Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,212,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,065.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

