Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.42. Micron Solutions shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 864 shares changing hands.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

About Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

