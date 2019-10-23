MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) Senior Officer Sells C$13,000.00 in Stock

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) Senior Officer Michael Andrew Reimann sold 100,000 shares of MGX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,685.

Michael Andrew Reimann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGX Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Andrew Reimann sold 50,000 shares of MGX Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Andrew Reimann sold 50,000 shares of MGX Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Andrew Reimann sold 25,000 shares of MGX Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Michael Andrew Reimann sold 50,000 shares of MGX Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

MGX Minerals stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. MGX Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.

MGX Minerals Inc engages in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties and industrial technologies. It explores for lithium, magnesium oxide, silicon, niobium-tantulum, and gold properties, as well as for oil and gas resources. It also owns, operates, and sells water treatment systems to the oil and gas industry.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for MGX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.