Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE:MCB opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $337.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

