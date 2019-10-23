Metcash (ASX:MTS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.87. Metcash shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,208,272 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.92 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

In related news, insider Jeff Adams 442,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. Also, insider Peter Birtles purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.00 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$119,920.00 ($85,049.65).

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

