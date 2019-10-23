MetaHash Hits Market Cap of $4.55 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $825,428.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.01277545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,616,554,554 coins and its circulating supply is 1,463,359,856 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

