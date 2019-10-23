Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.74-1.97 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.74-1.97 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $138,612.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,637.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ronald Frost acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

