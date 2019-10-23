Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,619. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

