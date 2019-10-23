Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $281,449.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $281,449.00 and $2,104.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00840466 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000931 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

